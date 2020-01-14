First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Sold by Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 74.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,630 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises 0.8% of Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 16,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 80.1% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 34.2% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Planning Solutions Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. Planning Solutions Group LLC now owns 5,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

FTSM opened at $60.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.11 and its 200-day moving average is $60.12. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.88 and a 52-week high of $60.19.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.