First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Sold by Northwest Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,023 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 10,270.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 13,763 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $469,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 200,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,218,000 after purchasing an additional 11,913 shares during the period. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 63,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares during the period.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,688. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.27. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a twelve month low of $27.76 and a twelve month high of $32.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.3568 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

