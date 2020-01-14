First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Trading 0.8% Higher

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) traded up 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.67 and last traded at $35.67, 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 14,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.40.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.0114 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROBT. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.