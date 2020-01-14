First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $82.85

Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $82.85 and last traded at $82.35, with a volume of 2942 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $82.75.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.42.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.1667 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This is a boost from First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%.
About First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)
First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.
