First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $82.85

Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $82.85 and last traded at $82.35, with a volume of 2942 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $82.75.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.1667 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This is a boost from First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FPX. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,056,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,314,000 after purchasing an additional 119,927 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 161.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after purchasing an additional 35,624 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 242,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,363,000 after purchasing an additional 34,863 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,845,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 185,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,458,000 after purchasing an additional 29,538 shares during the period.

About First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

