Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) Trading 17.4% Higher

Five Star Senior Living Inc (NASDAQ:FVE) traded up 17.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.28 and last traded at $6.15, 23,194 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 690,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.24.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.77.

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Five Star Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 36.38% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $355.01 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Five Star Senior Living stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Five Star Senior Living Inc (NASDAQ:FVE) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,285,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,601 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.53% of Five Star Senior Living worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Five Star Senior Living Company Profile (NASDAQ:FVE)

Five Star Senior Living Inc operates and manages senior living communities in the United States. It operates through Senior Living Communities, and Rehabilitation and Wellness segments. Its senior living communities comprise independent living communities, assisted living communities, and skilled nursing facilities (SNFs).

