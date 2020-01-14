Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Given Sector Weight Rating at KeyCorp

KeyCorp reaffirmed their sector weight rating on shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $71.15 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Five9 from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered Five9 from an overweight rating to an equal rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Craig Hallum reissued a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up from $68.00) on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Five9 from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Five9 currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.08.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $71.64 on Monday. Five9 has a 1 year low of $43.73 and a 1 year high of $73.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 477.60, a PEG ratio of 68.23 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a current ratio of 6.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.42.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 7.91% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $83.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Five9 will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Five9 news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 15,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.43, for a total value of $831,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 173,460 shares in the company, valued at $9,614,887.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 12,600 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $859,572.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,791,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 252,570 shares of company stock valued at $16,495,953. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Five9 by 27.5% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Five9 in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Five9 in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the third quarter worth approximately $107,000.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

