Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) to report earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fluidigm’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Fluidigm reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fluidigm will report full-year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.43). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.35). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Fluidigm.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $26.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 million. Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 25.11% and a negative net margin of 57.10%. Fluidigm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group raised Fluidigm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub raised Fluidigm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fluidigm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fluidigm presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.81.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Fluidigm by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,978 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 11,667 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Fluidigm by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,371,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,351,000 after buying an additional 75,301 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Fluidigm by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 414,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 235,840 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Fluidigm by 21,055.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 6,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fluidigm in the 3rd quarter worth about $409,000. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FLDM traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,968,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,171. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 2.21. Fluidigm has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $14.90.

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow.

