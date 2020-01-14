Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortis, Inc. is engaged in electric and gas utility business. The Company offers regulated utilities comprised of electric and gas as well as engages in non-regulated hydroelectric operations. It operates primarily in Canada, United States and Caribbean. Fortis, Inc. is based in St John’s, Canada. “

Get Fortis alerts:

FTS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Fortis in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Fortis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. CIBC upgraded shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Fortis from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Fortis in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.63.

Shares of NYSE:FTS traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.12. The stock had a trading volume of 196,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,819. Fortis has a one year low of $33.78 and a one year high of $42.80. The company has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.86.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Fortis had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortis will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its position in Fortis by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fortis by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fortis by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Fortis by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.49% of the company’s stock.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortis (FTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.