Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Sold by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FBHS. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 677,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,512,000 after purchasing an additional 105,571 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 281.8% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 18,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 13,345 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 43,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 10,035 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Danny Luburic sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.09, for a total transaction of $458,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Randich sold 11,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $725,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 262,762 shares of company stock worth $16,496,720 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.02. 741,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 928,460. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 1 year low of $40.61 and a 1 year high of $68.44. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.99.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.35%.

FBHS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura upped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.91.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

