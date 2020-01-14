Fortune Minerals (TSE:FT) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.09

Shares of Fortune Minerals Limited (TSE:FT) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.09 and traded as low as $0.08. Fortune Minerals shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 476,300 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $28.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67. The company has a current ratio of 14.39, a quick ratio of 13.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.09.

About Fortune Minerals (TSE:FT)

Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project located in the Northwest Territories.

