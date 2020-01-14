Fountain Price Tops $0.0141 (FTN)

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One Fountain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0141 or 0.00000169 BTC on exchanges including CoinTiger and CoinBene. Fountain has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $97,988.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fountain has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fountain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011936 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.66 or 0.02293026 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00186422 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00026516 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00122479 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Fountain

Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 tokens. Fountain’s official message board is medium.com/@FountainHub . The official website for Fountain is fountainhub.com . Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub

Fountain Token Trading

Fountain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fountain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fountain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fountain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.