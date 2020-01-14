FOURPOINTS Investment Managers S.A.S. Sells 360 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

FOURPOINTS Investment Managers S.A.S. reduced its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Markel makes up approximately 31.0% of FOURPOINTS Investment Managers S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. FOURPOINTS Investment Managers S.A.S.’s holdings in Markel were worth $6,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Markel by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Markel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in Markel by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 19,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Markel by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Markel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,790,000. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Alan I. Kirshner sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,144.69, for a total value of $457,876.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 20,853 shares in the company, valued at $23,870,220.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,133.50, for a total value of $283,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,697,994.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,480 shares of company stock worth $5,130,285 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKL traded up $5.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,174.44. The company had a trading volume of 15,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,729. Markel Co. has a 52-week low of $950.16 and a 52-week high of $1,216.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.21 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,138.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,137.84.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $13.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.55 by $6.40. Markel had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 40.25 earnings per share for the current year.

MKL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Markel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Markel from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,136.50.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

