Frenkel Topping Group (LON:FEN) Shares Up 6.9%

Shares of Frenkel Topping Group Plc (LON:FEN) shot up 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 36.50 ($0.48) and last traded at GBX 38.50 ($0.51), 24,508 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 4% from the average session volume of 25,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36 ($0.47).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 34.96 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 34.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07.

Frenkel Topping Group Company Profile (LON:FEN)

Frenkel Topping Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides independent financial advisory and investment management services to personal injury and clinical negligence victims in the United Kingdom. It also offers wealth management services. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

