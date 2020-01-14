Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,600 ($21.05) price objective on the stock.

FDEV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Monday. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an outperform rating and a GBX 1,490 ($19.60) target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,530.50 ($20.13).

Shares of LON FDEV opened at GBX 1,242.40 ($16.34) on Monday. Frontier Developments has a twelve month low of GBX 790 ($10.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,344 ($17.68). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,225.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,079.05. The company has a market capitalization of $477.84 million and a PE ratio of 28.76.

In other Frontier Developments news, insider David John Braben sold 1,250,000 shares of Frontier Developments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,200 ($15.79), for a total value of £15,000,000 ($19,731,649.57).

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for the interactive entertainment sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

