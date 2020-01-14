Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Hits New 52-Week High at $20.59

Fujitsu Ltd (OTCMKTS:FJTSY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.59 and last traded at $20.32, with a volume of 7859 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.32.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Fujitsu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fujitsu from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.88.

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fujitsu had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fujitsu Ltd will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Fujitsu Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FJTSY)

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology (ICT) company. The company's Technology Solutions segment offers system integration services, including system construction and business applications; consulting services; front-end technologies comprising ATMs, point-of-sale systems, etc.; and outsourcing services, including datacenters, ICT and application operation/management, SaaS, business process outsourcing, etc.

