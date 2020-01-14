Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Has $10.73 Million Holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,847 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC owned 0.06% of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF worth $10,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,613,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,648,000 after acquiring an additional 620,630 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,343,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,753,000 after acquiring an additional 431,133 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,779,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,370,000 after acquiring an additional 336,565 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 56.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,775,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the third quarter worth about $71,310,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PFF traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,794,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,775,871. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $35.22 and a 52 week high of $37.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.29.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

