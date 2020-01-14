Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Has $5.14 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Monument Capital Management grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 41,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $474,000. First Command Bank grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,461. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.66. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.52 and a fifty-two week high of $117.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.4693 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

