Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC reduced its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 119,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 24,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,168,000. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,459. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $64.54 and a 12-month high of $76.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.376 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from Schwab US Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

