Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Sells 3,042 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,042 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 1.4% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $11,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 30,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,345,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,656,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 1,859,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,645,000 after purchasing an additional 897,000 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $117.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,290,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,634. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.24. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.50 and a 52 week high of $118.21.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.1085 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

In related news, insider Coleman Howard acquired 57,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.80 per share, with a total value of $46,000.00.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

