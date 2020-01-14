Function X Market Cap Achieves $8.60 Million (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 14th. One Function X token can currently be bought for about $0.0561 or 0.00000637 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Function X has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Function X has a total market capitalization of $8.60 million and approximately $941,556.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Function X alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00052510 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00076668 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8,753.78 or 0.99310648 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00053832 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Function X Token Profile

FX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,243,888 tokens. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 . The official website for Function X is functionx.io

Buying and Selling Function X

Function X can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.