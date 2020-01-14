G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $33.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.46% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Sshares of G-III Apparel have slid and lagged the industry in a year’s time. The downside was caused by sluggishness in the retail segment and anticipated tariff pressures. The retail unit is reeling under weak Wilsons and G.H. Bass brands as well as reduced store base. These headwinds persisted in third-quarter fiscal 2020. Nevertheless, growth in wholesale business favorably impacted the quarter that even led to year-over-year increase in the top and the bottom line. While the wholesale business is likely to keep flourishing, the retail unit is expected to remain tarnished. In fact, management anticipates low-double-digit decline in comps at Wilsons and Bass in fiscal 2020. Additionally, G-III Apparel is cautious about adverse tariff impacts. To reflect this, the company lowered bottom-line projection for fiscal 2020.”

GIII has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub cut G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. B. Riley initiated coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America raised G-III Apparel Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.71. 25,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.45. G-III Apparel Group has a 1 year low of $18.18 and a 1 year high of $43.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.15.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The textile maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.50%. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bokhorst Willem Van sold 4,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $155,945.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,227.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 43.2% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 99.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

