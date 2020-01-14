Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.43

Gaia Inc (NASDAQ:GAIA) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.43 and traded as high as $8.12. Gaia shares last traded at $8.09, with a volume of 2,360 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GAIA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Gaia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.15.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 34.55% and a negative net margin of 51.13%. The company had revenue of $13.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gaia Inc will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GAIA. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 20.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,093,000 after buying an additional 302,072 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Gaia during the third quarter worth approximately $415,000. Oldfield Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 57.0% during the third quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 70,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 25,718 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gaia during the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 4.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 7,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

About Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA)

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community that caters underserved subscriber base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. Its subscribers have access to a library of films, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes, transformation related content, and others for digital streaming.

