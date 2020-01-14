Galibier Capital Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 212,036 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,955 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia makes up 3.8% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $11,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the second quarter worth $51,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 91.8% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter worth $165,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter worth $201,000. 46.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BNS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.56.

Shares of NYSE:BNS traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,293. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.14. Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $50.36 and a twelve month high of $58.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.13 and a 200 day moving average of $55.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The bank reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.684 per share. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.58%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

