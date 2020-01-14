Galibier Capital Management Ltd. Decreases Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 47.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,025 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 15,194 shares during the quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutions comprises about 0.3% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 95,206 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after buying an additional 28,184 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 208,653 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $12,941,000 after buying an additional 93,560 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 931,984 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $57,802,000 after buying an additional 248,420 shares during the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,351,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,403,556. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.44. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 52-week low of $56.73 and a 52-week high of $74.85.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 12.60%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CTSH shares. Edward Jones raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.79.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 9,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $605,169.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total value of $3,955,764.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 526,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,478,561.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,714 shares of company stock valued at $10,607,638 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

