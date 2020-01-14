Galibier Capital Management Ltd. Has $1.98 Million Stock Position in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,415 shares during the period. Middleby makes up approximately 0.6% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Middleby were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Middleby by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Middleby by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 126,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,824,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,299,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Middleby by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in shares of Middleby by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,534,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,380,000 after buying an additional 31,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Middleby stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.67. 210,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,869. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.38. Middleby Corp has a 52 week low of $105.77 and a 52 week high of $142.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.09. Middleby had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $724.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Middleby Corp will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $120.24 per share, with a total value of $50,500.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,147.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MIDD shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Middleby from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wellington Shields lowered shares of Middleby from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.57.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

