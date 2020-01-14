Galibier Capital Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 226,871 Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR)

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 226,871 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,283,000. Fluor Co. (NEW) comprises 1.4% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 579.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 120,656 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 106.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,961 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 24,237 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 20.0% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 7.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in the second quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Fluor Co. (NEW) alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) stock traded up $1.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,136,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,787. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 2.22. Fluor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. Fluor Co. (NEW) had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.94%. On average, analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s payout ratio is 18.60%.

Fluor Co. (NEW) Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Co. (NEW) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor Co. (NEW) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.