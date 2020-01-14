Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Receives Add Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) in a research report released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GAMA. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Gamma Communications to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 1,320 ($17.36) to GBX 1,280 ($16.84) in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Gamma Communications in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,201 ($15.80).

Shares of GAMA opened at GBX 1,314.95 ($17.30) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,286.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,151.18. Gamma Communications has a 1 year low of GBX 732 ($9.63) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,415 ($18.61).

In other Gamma Communications news, insider Andrew Jonathan Stone sold 23,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,364 ($17.94), for a total transaction of £326,841.68 ($429,941.70). Also, insider Malcolm Goddard sold 49,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,255 ($16.51), for a total transaction of £614,950 ($808,931.86). In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 147,975 shares of company stock worth $191,820,788.

Gamma Communications

Gamma Communications plc provides voice, data, and mobile services for the business market in the United Kingdom. Its voice services include hosted phone system, horizon call center, connect, PBX v hosted, SIP trunk, inbound, call and line, and SIP trunk call manager; and data services comprise broadband, fiber broadband, assured and converged broadband, fiber Ethernet, Ethernet in the first mile, fiber to the cabinet (FTTC) Ethernet, converged FTTC broadband, converged Ethernet, and converged private network services.

