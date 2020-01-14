Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) will announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for GAP’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.31. GAP reported earnings per share of $0.72 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that GAP will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GAP.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. GAP had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 22.33%. GAP’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on GPS shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of GAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of GAP from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of GAP from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of GAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of GAP from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GAP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.53.

GPS traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $17.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,116,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,232,959. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.74. GAP has a 12 month low of $15.11 and a 12 month high of $31.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a $0.2425 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.45%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in GAP by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 48,668 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of GAP by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 51,546 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd raised its position in shares of GAP by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd now owns 11,408 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of GAP by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 51,093 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of GAP by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,155 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.64% of the company’s stock.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

