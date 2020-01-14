Garlicoin Trading 8.7% Lower Over Last Week (GRLC)

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One Garlicoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Nanex, CryptoBridge and CoinFalcon. Garlicoin has a total market cap of $23,601.00 and $1.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Garlicoin has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

About Garlicoin

Garlicoin (GRLC) is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Garlicoin’s total supply is 53,555,600 coins. Garlicoin’s official website is garlicoin.io. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin.

Garlicoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CoinFalcon, CryptoBridge and Nanex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Garlicoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Garlicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

