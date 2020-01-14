Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $33.58

Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:GZPFY)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.58 and traded as high as $36.69. Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) shares last traded at $36.69, with a volume of 1,911 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.58.

Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The energy company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.16 billion during the quarter. Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 18.73%. Research analysts forecast that Gazprom Neft’ PAO will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

PJSC Gazprom Neft, an integrated oil company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and gas in Russia, the CIS countries, and internationally. The company also involved in the production, distribution, and marketing of refined petroleum products. It holds interests in 90 resource licenses in the oil-producing regions of Russia; and production projects in Angola, Bosnia, Herzegovina, Romania, Serbia, Iraq, and Venezuela.

