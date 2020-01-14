Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.45 Million Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 75.6% in the third quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,913. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.78. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $64.47 and a 52 week high of $76.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.376 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This is a boost from Schwab US Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

