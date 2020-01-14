Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.84 Million Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies comprises 1.6% of Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth about $52,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1,122.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.2% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth about $112,000. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MMC traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.19. 75,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,273,419. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $56.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $80.51 and a one year high of $113.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 9.34%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.90.

In related news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total transaction of $465,714.90. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

