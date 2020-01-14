Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Has $910,000 Stake in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,911,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,218,667,000 after purchasing an additional 93,502 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 6.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,115,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,497,702,000 after purchasing an additional 813,228 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 9.5% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 10,717,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,137,120,000 after purchasing an additional 934,146 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 72.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,650,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,775,000 after purchasing an additional 691,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2,311.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,292,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,784 shares during the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Extra Space Storage from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.53.

NYSE EXR traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,990. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.75. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.09 and a 12 month high of $124.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.11.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $290.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.72 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 34.38%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 77.09%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CMO James Overturf sold 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total transaction of $46,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 63,449 shares in the company, valued at $6,678,007.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total transaction of $262,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,145,861.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,524 shares of company stock valued at $1,443,495. 3.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

