Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,699 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in Facebook in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 20.8% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners grew its stake in Facebook by 12.9% in the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 481 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $2.40 on Tuesday, reaching $219.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,396,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,240,930. The company has a market capitalization of $632.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.05. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.27 and a 52-week high of $219.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $204.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 139,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.40, for a total transaction of $27,336,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.85, for a total value of $55,341.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,982.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,353,740 shares of company stock valued at $256,885,137 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FB. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Summit Redstone initiated coverage on Facebook in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nomura raised their price target on Facebook from $235.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities set a $242.00 price target on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Facebook from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.37.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

