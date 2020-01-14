Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 1,915 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 199,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,653,000 after buying an additional 25,691 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,663,000. VERITY Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 187,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,011,000 after buying an additional 4,714 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 61,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after buying an additional 13,826 shares during the period. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after buying an additional 8,354 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHZ traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.70. 315,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,338. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.53. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.58 and a 12-month high of $54.38.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.1158 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.