Genie Energy Ltd (NYSE:GNE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Genie Energy Ltd (NYSE:GNE) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also given Genie Energy an industry rank of 166 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

GNE has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genie Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genie Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genie Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th.

In other Genie Energy news, CFO Avi Goldin sold 4,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $38,661.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Alan B. Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $41,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genie Energy by 145.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,386 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 16,218 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genie Energy by 188.3% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 30,073 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 19,641 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Genie Energy during the third quarter worth $253,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Genie Energy by 24.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 257,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 49,758 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genie Energy during the third quarter worth $482,000. Institutional investors own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GNE traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $7.53. The company had a trading volume of 81,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,365. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.30. Genie Energy has a 52 week low of $6.54 and a 52 week high of $11.98.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $85.71 million during the quarter. Genie Energy had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 22.85%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Genie Energy will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Genie Energy Company Profile

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail energy provider; and an oil and gas exploration company. The company operates through three segments: Genie Retail Energy; Genie Energy Services; and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States, as well as in the United Kingdom, Japan, and Finland.

