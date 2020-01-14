GenWealth Group Inc. Acquires 31,553 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

GenWealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 35.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 120,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,553 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 1.9% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,448,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,567,000 after purchasing an additional 737,634 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,909.2% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 587,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,852,000 after purchasing an additional 568,072 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,787,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,697,000 after purchasing an additional 540,473 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 576.6% during the third quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 577,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,440,000 after purchasing an additional 491,727 shares during the period. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,097,000.

Shares of SPYG stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.17. The company had a trading volume of 31,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,689,887. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.78. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $33.28 and a one year high of $43.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.1605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

