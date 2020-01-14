GenWealth Group Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

GenWealth Group Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 43.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the quarter. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1,949.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,084,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,231,000 after acquiring an additional 10,543,933 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,663,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,732,000 after purchasing an additional 106,673 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,027,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,546,000 after purchasing an additional 115,464 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 853,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 602,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,620,000 after purchasing an additional 20,275 shares during the last quarter.

SCHG stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.86. 19,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,987. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.77. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $70.93 and a twelve month high of $96.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.1956 dividend. This is an increase from Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

