GenWealth Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)

GenWealth Group Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 7.5% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. GenWealth Group Inc. owned approximately 1.57% of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $19,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKE. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $101,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:JKE traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $217.07. The stock had a trading volume of 24,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,575. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.53. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $163.69 and a 12-month high of $218.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1443 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.