Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia (ASX:GMA) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia (ASX:GMA)’s stock price rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$3.88 ($2.75) and last traded at A$3.83 ($2.72), approximately 452,885 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 3,510,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$3.78 ($2.68).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.29, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of A$3.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44.

In other Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia news, insider Georgette Nicholas 108,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st.

Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the loan mortgage insurance business in Australia. The company facilitates residential mortgage lending by transferring risk from lenders to lenders mortgage insurance (LMI) providers, primarily for high loan-to-value ratio residential mortgage loans.

