Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $5.30

Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.30 and last traded at $5.19, with a volume of 103548 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.24.

GGB has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 4th.

The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.54 and its 200 day moving average is $3.67.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Gerdau had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 5.77%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gerdau SA will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Gerdau by 1,100.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10,357 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in Gerdau in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Gerdau in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Gerdau by 2,993.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 14,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gerdau by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. 9.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gerdau Company Profile (NYSE:GGB)

Gerdau SA provides steel-related products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles, which are used primarily in the construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps, as well as mines and produces iron ore.

