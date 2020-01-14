Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Global Net Lease, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which focused on sale-leaseback properties primarily in the United States and Europe. Global Net Lease, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

NYSE:GNL traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $20.11. The stock had a trading volume of 534,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,987. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.71. Global Net Lease has a 1-year low of $17.63 and a 1-year high of $20.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.66.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $77.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.18 million. Global Net Lease had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 1.91%. Sell-side analysts predict that Global Net Lease will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 10.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 1.1% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 57,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 2.5% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 28,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 0.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 79,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 13.0% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. 64.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

