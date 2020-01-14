GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Trading Down 35.4% Over Last 7 Days

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 14th. GlobalBoost-Y has a market capitalization of $202,023.00 and $413.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be purchased for about $0.0113 or 0.00000130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded down 35.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,804.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.33 or 0.01875172 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.85 or 0.03865987 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.63 or 0.00665024 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.73 or 0.00711496 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010244 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00077513 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00025255 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.30 or 0.00491145 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

BSTY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,802,653 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

