GoldBlocks (GB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $39,922.00

GoldBlocks (CURRENCY:GB) traded up 23% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 14th. GoldBlocks has a total market capitalization of $39,922.00 and $21.00 worth of GoldBlocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GoldBlocks has traded 18.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GoldBlocks coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, Bleutrade, CoinExchange and YoBit.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GoldBlocks Coin Profile

GoldBlocks is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. GoldBlocks’ total supply is 15,563,873 coins. GoldBlocks’ official Twitter account is @goldblockscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoldBlocks’ official website is goldblocks.eu

Buying and Selling GoldBlocks

GoldBlocks can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, CoinExchange, YoBit and Bleutrade. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldBlocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldBlocks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldBlocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

