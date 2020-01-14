Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Acquired by First Command Financial Services Inc.

First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up 1.3% of First Command Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 23,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 495,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $971,000. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 27,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GSLC traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,263. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.05. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $51.54 and a 1-year high of $65.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%.

