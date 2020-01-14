Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Lanxess (ETR:LXS) a €58.00 Price Target

Lanxess (ETR:LXS) has been assigned a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.55% from the stock’s current price.

LXS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC set a €88.00 ($102.33) price target on Lanxess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank set a €73.00 ($84.88) price objective on Lanxess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Lanxess and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on Lanxess and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on Lanxess and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lanxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €63.82 ($74.21).

LXS stock opened at €56.56 ($65.77) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is €59.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is €56.94. Lanxess has a 1 year low of €43.65 ($50.76) and a 1 year high of €64.58 ($75.09).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

