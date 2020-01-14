Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Stock Position Decreased by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,255 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $15,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GS. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 16,860 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 2,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Bank OZK increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank OZK now owns 2,702 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 69.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on GS. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $272.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.56.

Shares of GS traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $246.01. 2,807,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,394,355. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $228.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.50. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a twelve month low of $174.10 and a twelve month high of $246.11. The stock has a market cap of $85.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by ($0.24). Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

