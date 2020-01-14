Great Bear Resources (CVE:GBR) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Great Bear Resources Ltd (CVE:GBR)’s share price rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$8.91 and last traded at C$8.69, approximately 47,099 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 111,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.62.

Separately, Pi Financial boosted their target price on Great Bear Resources from C$7.85 to C$9.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.81 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.57. The company has a market capitalization of $398.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.67.

Great Bear Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% royalty-free interest in the Dixie Lake gold property covering approximately 9,140 hectares; and a 100% royalty-free interest in the West Madsen gold properties covering approximately 3,860 hectares in the Red Lake district of Ontario.

