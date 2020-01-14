Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Lowered to “Underweight” at Wells Fargo & Co

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

GBX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen dropped their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut Greenbrier Companies from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.29.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

NYSE:GBX opened at $27.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $898.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.35. Greenbrier Companies has a 1 year low of $21.30 and a 1 year high of $44.36.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.13). Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $769.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 6,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total transaction of $198,809.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,875.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 1,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $53,681.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,508.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GBX. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 22,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.