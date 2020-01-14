Greenspace Brands (CVE:JTR) Shares Up 5.6%

Shares of Greenspace Brands Inc (CVE:JTR) shot up 5.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, 8,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average session volume of 93,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 million and a PE ratio of -0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.62, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Greenspace Brands (CVE:JTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$11.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$15.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Greenspace Brands Inc will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Greenspace Brands (CVE:JTR)

GreenSpace Brands Inc develops, markets, and sells organic and natural food products to consumers in Canada. It provides beef and pork products under Life Choices brand; grass fed dairy, such as milk, yogurt, butter, and kefir under the Rolling Meadow brand; Kiwi Pure, a grass-fed butter; snacks under the Central Roast brand; and organic juices and drinks under the Kiju brand.

