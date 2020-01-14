Greenspace Brands (CVE:JTR) Shares Up 5.6%

Shares of Greenspace Brands Inc (CVE:JTR) shot up 5.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, 8,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average session volume of 93,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 million and a PE ratio of -0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.62, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Get Greenspace Brands alerts:

Greenspace Brands (CVE:JTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$11.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$15.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Greenspace Brands Inc will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GreenSpace Brands Inc develops, markets, and sells organic and natural food products to consumers in Canada. It provides beef and pork products under Life Choices brand; grass fed dairy, such as milk, yogurt, butter, and kefir under the Rolling Meadow brand; Kiwi Pure, a grass-fed butter; snacks under the Central Roast brand; and organic juices and drinks under the Kiju brand.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Greenspace Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenspace Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.